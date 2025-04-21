EOD Training Event

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen assigned to the 8th Civil Engineering Squadron Explosive Ordinance Disposal flight lead joint training with U.S. Marine and Republic of Kore EOD specialists at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 17th, 2025. Conducting joint training events helps to maintain a strong combined U.S.-ROK defense posture and Deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Erin Currie)