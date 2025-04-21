Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    EOD Training Event

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.13.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Erin Currie 

    AFN Kunsan

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 8th Civil Engineering Squadron Explosive Ordinance Disposal flight lead joint training with U.S. Marine and Republic of Kore EOD specialists at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 17th, 2025. Conducting joint training events helps to maintain a strong combined U.S.-ROK defense posture and Deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Erin Currie)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2025
    Date Posted: 04.23.2025 01:19
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 959652
    VIRIN: 250414-F-LO539-9598
    Filename: DOD_110942411
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EOD Training Event, by SrA Erin Currie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wolfpack

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download