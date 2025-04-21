U.S. Airmen assigned to the 8th Civil Engineering Squadron Explosive Ordinance Disposal flight lead joint training with U.S. Marine and Republic of Kore EOD specialists at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 17th, 2025. Conducting joint training events helps to maintain a strong combined U.S.-ROK defense posture and Deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Erin Currie)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2025 01:19
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|959652
|VIRIN:
|250414-F-LO539-9598
|Filename:
|DOD_110942411
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, EOD Training Event, by SrA Erin Currie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.