NAF Atsugi Spring Fest 2025 No graphics

NAF Atsugi Tokyo, Japan held their annual Spring Fest on April 19. The festival is an open base event that invites the local Japanese community on-base to see military aircraft and meet servicemembers from both the United States Navy and Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force.
07:12 Capt. Nicolas LeClerc NAF Atsugi CO
41:01 RADM Suzuki, Katsuya JMSDF Fleet Wing 4 CO
|04.18.2025
|04.23.2025 01:07
|Package
|959651
|250419-F-AR133-1002
|DOD_110942397
|00:01:00
|JP
|0
|0
