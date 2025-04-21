Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAF Atsugi Spring Fest 2025

    JAPAN

    04.18.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Kennedy 

    AFN Tokyo

    NAF Atsugi Tokyo, Japan held their annual Spring Fest on April 19. The festival is an open base event that invites the local Japanese community on-base to see military aircraft and meet servicemembers from both the United States Navy and Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force.

    Date Taken: 04.18.2025
    Date Posted: 04.23.2025 01:07
