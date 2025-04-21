Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Foster holds MoMC Extravaganza

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.19.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves 

    AFN Okinawa

    Tonisha Holt, program director for Child and Youth Programs, speaks about a Month of the Military Child extravaganza event on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, April 19, 2025. Camp Foster's CYP partnered with other support organizations on base to offer a MoMC event for children and their families, honoring the resilience and pride shown by military children. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2025
    Date Posted: 04.22.2025 23:45
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP

    This work, Camp Foster holds MoMC Extravaganza, by SSgt Magen M. Reeves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

