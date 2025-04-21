Camp Foster holds MoMC Extravaganza

Tonisha Holt, program director for Child and Youth Programs, speaks about a Month of the Military Child extravaganza event on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, April 19, 2025. Camp Foster's CYP partnered with other support organizations on base to offer a MoMC event for children and their families, honoring the resilience and pride shown by military children. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)
|04.19.2025
|04.22.2025 23:45
|Package
|959646
|250423-F-YO405-1001
|DOD_110942296
|00:01:00
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|0
|0
