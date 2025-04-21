Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UH ROTC Cadets train cold loads at 3-25 AVN

    WAHIAWA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2025

    Video by Spc. Charles Clark 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Cadets with the University of Hawaii at Manoa Reserve Officers’ Training Corps practiced cold load training on CH-47 Chinook helicopters with B Company, 3rd Battalion,25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division Soldiers on Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, April 17, 2025. The ROTC cadets discussed how the cold load training would help their summer field training exercise. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Charles Clark)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2025
    Date Posted: 04.22.2025 18:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 959639
    VIRIN: 250417-A-GS963-5305
    Filename: DOD_110942014
    Length: 00:03:47
    Location: WAHIAWA, HAWAII, US

    25th CAB
    University of Hawaii at Manoa
    University of Hawaii Manoa
    3-25 Aviation Regiment
    University of Hawaii at Manoa; University of Hawaii
    Reserve Officer's Training Corps

