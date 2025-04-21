UH ROTC Cadets train cold loads at 3-25 AVN

Cadets with the University of Hawaii at Manoa Reserve Officers’ Training Corps practiced cold load training on CH-47 Chinook helicopters with B Company, 3rd Battalion,25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division Soldiers on Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, April 17, 2025. The ROTC cadets discussed how the cold load training would help their summer field training exercise. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Charles Clark)
|04.17.2025
|04.22.2025 18:39
|Package
|959639
|250417-A-GS963-5305
|DOD_110942014
|00:03:47
|WAHIAWA, HAWAII, US
|1
|1
