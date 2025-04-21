UH ROTC Cadets train cold loads at 3-25 AVN

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Cadets with the University of Hawaii at Manoa Reserve Officers’ Training Corps practiced cold load training on CH-47 Chinook helicopters with B Company, 3rd Battalion,25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division Soldiers on Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, April 17, 2025. The ROTC cadets discussed how the cold load training would help their summer field training exercise. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Charles Clark)