Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Secretary of the Army, Hon. Dan Discoll, attends the Fort Bragg memorialization and renaming ceremonies as a part of his first trip as Secretary.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alexander Nieves 

    Secretary of the Army

    Secretary of the Army, Hon. Dan Discoll, attends the Fort Bragg memorialization and renaming ceremonies, and participates in a reenlistment ceremony of Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division as a part of his first trip as Secretary at Fort Bragg, NC, March 7, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Alexander Nieves

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2025
    Date Posted: 04.22.2025 16:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 959635
    VIRIN: 250307-A-UH083-1001
    Filename: DOD_110941543
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary of the Army, Hon. Dan Discoll, attends the Fort Bragg memorialization and renaming ceremonies as a part of his first trip as Secretary., by SSG Alexander Nieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    Fort Bragg
    SecArmy
    Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download