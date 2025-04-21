Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard conducts medevac off Coos Bay, Oregon

    OREGON, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Briana Carter  

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    An aircrew from Air Station North Bend medevacs a crewmember from the motor vessel National Geographic Venture 15 nautical miles off Coos Bay, Oregon, April 20, 2025. The cerwmember was hoisted and transferred to Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Briana Carter)

    Date Taken: 04.20.2025
    Date Posted: 04.22.2025 15:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 959623
    VIRIN: 250420-G-HT254-9570
    Filename: DOD_110941352
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: OREGON, US

    medevac
    Search and Rescue

