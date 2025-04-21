Coast Guard conducts medevac off Coos Bay, Oregon

An aircrew from Air Station North Bend medevacs a crewmember from the motor vessel National Geographic Venture 15 nautical miles off Coos Bay, Oregon, April 20, 2025. The cerwmember was hoisted and transferred to Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Briana Carter)
