Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard responds to MAYDAY off San Juan Island

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Briana Carter  

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    Coast Guard Station Bellingham crewmembers launch a flare during a search for two people in the water off San Juan Island, Washington, April 20, 2025. Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound received a mayday broadcast over VHF channel 16 for a 45-foot sailing vessel in distress with two people on board. One individual was hoisted by rescue crews and transported to a local hospital, the other was found unresponsive and later pronounced deceased. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy asset)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2025
    Date Posted: 04.22.2025 15:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 959622
    VIRIN: 250420-G-HT254-6224
    Filename: DOD_110941341
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: WASHINGTON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download