Coast Guard responds to MAYDAY off San Juan Island

Coast Guard Station Bellingham crewmembers launch a flare during a search for two people in the water off San Juan Island, Washington, April 20, 2025. Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound received a mayday broadcast over VHF channel 16 for a 45-foot sailing vessel in distress with two people on board. One individual was hoisted by rescue crews and transported to a local hospital, the other was found unresponsive and later pronounced deceased. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy asset)