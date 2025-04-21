Coast Guard responds to MAYDAY off San Juan Island

Coast Guard Station Bellingham crewmembers launch a flare during a search for two people in the water off San Juan Island, Washington, April 20, 2025. Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound received a mayday broadcast over VHF channel 16 for a 45-foot sailing vessel in distress with two people on board. One individual was hoisted by rescue crews and transported to a local hospital, the other was found unresponsive and later pronounced deceased. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy asset)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2025 15:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|959622
|VIRIN:
|250420-G-HT254-6224
|Filename:
|DOD_110941341
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
