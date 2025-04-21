Texas Army National Guard Soldiers with a tactical engineer platoon install 264 feet of anti-climb barrier panels on private property in Los Ebanos, Texas, March 24, 2025. The mission is part of Operation Lone Star’s effort to prevent illegal crossings and support local landowners along the southern border. These operations highlight interagency collaboration and security measures in support of border security. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy Sherman)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2025 14:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|959620
|VIRIN:
|250324-A-AW306-2409
|Filename:
|DOD_110941291
|Length:
|00:03:52
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, B-Roll Texas National Guard engineers install barriers to support southern border security, by SFC Christy Sherman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
