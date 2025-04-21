B-Roll Texas National Guard engineers install barriers to support southern border security

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Texas Army National Guard Soldiers with a tactical engineer platoon install 264 feet of anti-climb barrier panels on private property in Los Ebanos, Texas, March 24, 2025. The mission is part of Operation Lone Star’s effort to prevent illegal crossings and support local landowners along the southern border. These operations highlight interagency collaboration and security measures in support of border security. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy Sherman)