Texas Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to Task Force East, Transportation Company, Boat Platoon, conduct waterborne operations along the Rio Grande near McAllen, Texas, during Operation Lone Star, March 21, 2025. The teams conduct day and night patrols to help deter illegal crossings and support state and federal law enforcement partners. These operations highlight interagency coordination and reinforce security efforts along the southern border. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy Sherman)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2025 14:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|959618
|VIRIN:
|250321-A-AW306-6678
|Filename:
|DOD_110941276
|Length:
|00:18:45
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, B-Roll Texas National Guard boat teams enhance border security on the Rio Grande, by SFC Christy Sherman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
