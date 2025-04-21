Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll Texas National Guard boat teams enhance border security on the Rio Grande

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy Sherman 

    National Guard Bureau

    Texas Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to Task Force East, Transportation Company, Boat Platoon, conduct waterborne operations along the Rio Grande near McAllen, Texas, during Operation Lone Star, March 21, 2025. The teams conduct day and night patrols to help deter illegal crossings and support state and federal law enforcement partners. These operations highlight interagency coordination and reinforce security efforts along the southern border. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy Sherman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2025
    Date Posted: 04.22.2025 14:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 959618
    VIRIN: 250321-A-AW306-6678
    Filename: DOD_110941276
    Length: 00:18:45
    Location: TEXAS, US

