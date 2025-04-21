USCG Cutter Neah Bay (WTBG 105)

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Neah Bay (WTBG 105) conducts Ice Operations on the Great Lakes during the 2024-2025 ice season. Ninth Coast Guard District ice breakers are tasked with keeping waterways open which facilitate Marine Transportation and National Security in the critical Great Lakes waterways. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video by Lt. j.g. Geoffrey DeLorie)
