MSU Baton Rouge Port State Examination B-roll

U.S. Coast Guard conducts a Port State Control exam of a foreign flagged vessel on the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, April 11, 2025. Port State Control exams are conducted to ensure foreign flag vessels are in accordance with all federal and state regulations to ensure maritime safety. (U.S. Coast Guard B-roll video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cheyenne Basurto)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2025 13:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|959608
|VIRIN:
|250422-G-GN994-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110941026
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.