    MSU Baton Rouge Port State Examination B-roll

    BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cheyenne Basurto 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    U.S. Coast Guard conducts a Port State Control exam of a foreign flagged vessel on the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, April 11, 2025. Port State Control exams are conducted to ensure foreign flag vessels are in accordance with all federal and state regulations to ensure maritime safety. (U.S. Coast Guard B-roll video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cheyenne Basurto)

    Date Taken: 04.11.2025
    Date Posted: 04.22.2025 13:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 959608
    VIRIN: 250422-G-GN994-1001
    Filename: DOD_110941026
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, US

    Mississippi River
    Marine Safety Unit Baton Rouge
    USCG 8th District
    USCG Air Station Atlantic City

