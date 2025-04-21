MSU Baton Rouge Port State Examination B-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Coast Guard conducts a Port State Control exam of a foreign flagged vessel on the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, April 11, 2025. Port State Control exams are conducted to ensure foreign flag vessels are in accordance with all federal and state regulations to ensure maritime safety. (U.S. Coast Guard B-roll video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cheyenne Basurto)