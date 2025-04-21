Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Transplant Triumph - It's a New Day

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2025

    Video by James Camillocci 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas, March xx, 2025 – Imagine
    being so weak that you can barely walk, you have a constant headache, and you can’t
    think clearly because your brain isn’t getting enough oxygen.
    That was Roniesha Blaylock’s daily struggle before she had a bone marrow transplant
    at Brooke Army Medical Center in October 2024.

    This work, Transplant Triumph - It's a New Day, by James Camillocci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

