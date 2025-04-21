Transplant Triumph - It's a New Day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/959606" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas, March xx, 2025 – Imagine

being so weak that you can barely walk, you have a constant headache, and you can’t

think clearly because your brain isn’t getting enough oxygen.

That was Roniesha Blaylock’s daily struggle before she had a bone marrow transplant

at Brooke Army Medical Center in October 2024.