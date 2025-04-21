Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Fort Bliss Easter Sunrise Service

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2025

    Video by Crista Mack 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Families unite and celebrate a significant holy day in Christianity at the Fort Bliss Easter Sunrise Service.

    Col. Tim Cross, senior command chaplain, spoke with Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs' Crista Mack, April 20, 2025, to talk about spiritual readiness.

    (U.S. Army video by Crista V. Mack, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 04.20.2025
    Date Posted: 04.22.2025 15:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 959605
    VIRIN: 250420-A-PT036-3346
    PIN: 0011
    Filename: DOD_110941004
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Fort Bliss Easter Sunrise Service, by Crista Mack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

