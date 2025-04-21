2025 Fort Bliss Easter Sunrise Service

Families unite and celebrate a significant holy day in Christianity at the Fort Bliss Easter Sunrise Service.
Col. Tim Cross, senior command chaplain, spoke with Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs' Crista Mack, April 20, 2025, to talk about spiritual readiness.
(U.S. Army video by Crista V. Mack, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2025 15:10
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|959605
|VIRIN:
|250420-A-PT036-3346
|PIN:
|0011
|Filename:
|DOD_110941004
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
