U.S. Army Soldiers across the 21st Theater Sustainment Command compete in the 21st TSC Best Squad Competition on U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 14, 2025. Day three consisted of an Expert Physical Fitness Assessment (EPFA) and qualification on the M4 and M429. (U.S. Army video by Pvt. Kadence Connors)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2025 14:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|959601
|VIRIN:
|250414-A-IR446-2534
|Filename:
|DOD_110940898
|Length:
|00:02:32
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 21st TSC Best Squad Competition Day 3, by PV2 Kadence Connors, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.