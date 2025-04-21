U.S. Army Soldiers from across the 21st Theater Sustainment Command compete in the 21st TSC Best Squad Competition and test on Skill Level 1 tasks on U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 13, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Pvt. Kadence Connors)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2025 14:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|959600
|VIRIN:
|250413-A-IR446-5384
|Filename:
|DOD_110940894
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 21st TSC Best Squad Competition Day 2, by PV2 Kadence Connors, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
