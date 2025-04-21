Two U.S. Navy EA-19G Growlers conduct air refueling and fly over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, March 29, 2025. The Growlers are assigned to the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group supporting maritime security operations in the CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Gerald R. Willis)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2025 12:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|959597
|VIRIN:
|250329-F-FF346-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_110940875
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
This work, U.S. EA-18 Growlers conduct operations in the Red Sea, by SSgt Gerald Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.