    U.S. EA-18 Growlers conduct operations in the Red Sea

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.29.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Gerald Willis  

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Two U.S. Navy EA-19G Growlers conduct air refueling and fly over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, March 29, 2025. The Growlers are assigned to the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group supporting maritime security operations in the CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Gerald R. Willis)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2025
    Date Posted: 04.22.2025 12:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 959597
    VIRIN: 250329-F-FF346-7001
    Filename: DOD_110940875
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. EA-18 Growlers conduct operations in the Red Sea, by SSgt Gerald Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

