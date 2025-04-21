Hound Company, 2-503rd Maintainers Drive Operational Readiness to New Heights

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



For 2nd Battalion (Airborne), 503rd Infantry Regiment — part of the 173rd Airborne Brigade — contingency response isn’t just a mission, it’s a mindset. 2-503 provides rapidly deployable forces to both AFRICOM and EUCOM. At the core of that readiness is a disciplined, high-performing maintenance program.



“We emphasize tactical sustainment, and in addition to excellent maintenance in garrison, our team excels in the field,” said Lt. Col. Sheldon Broedel, 2-503rd Battalion Commander.



Over the past two years, thanks to the technical expertise and tireless dedication of the forward support company, 2-503rd has increased its operational readiness rate from 70% to 90% — a significant leap that directly supports mission success across multiple theaters.



Hound Company’s excellence was on full display during Saber Junction 24. Operating in a high-tempo environment, the company jumped locations every 48 hours, sustaining operations without a single lapse in logistical support. When seven of eight pacer items failed during the exercise, the company’s maintainers brought every one of them back online — often at pivotal moments.



“Our maintainers aren’t just parts changers,” Chief Warrant Officer 2 Andres Campoverde said, Battalion Maintenance Tech.



Whether in the motor pool or the field, Hound Company consistently delivers results. Their ability to integrate tactical sustainment into expeditionary operations is a key factor in 2-503rd’s ability to remain mission-ready at a moment’s notice.



“I believe that we are the standard,” Spc. Gerardo Ochoa said, Mechanic and H8 Operator. “We push forward to be better.”



As 2-503rd continues to lead from the front in airborne contingency operations, the Soldiers of Hound Company stand as a powerful example of what right looks like in Army maintenance.



“I believe Hound Company is the best in the Army and an ideal candidate for the Army Award for Maintenance Excellence,” Lt. Col. Broedel said.



The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.



(U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)