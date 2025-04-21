Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eglin Civilian Health Promotion Services

    EGLIN, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Joshua White 

    96th Test Wing

    Eglin Air Force Base civilians have access to Civilian Health Promotion Services and other resources to enhance their overall health and lives. Follow our Eglin AFB Helping Agency Team as they help enhance readiness and resiliency here on Eglin AFB.

    Date Taken: 04.21.2025
    Date Posted: 04.22.2025 11:48
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 959595
    VIRIN: 250421-F-EO428-3690
    Filename: DOD_110940842
    Length: 00:03:56
    Location: EGLIN, FLORIDA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    welfare
    Resilience
    welfare and morale
    CHPS
    IPRO
    Resilience and Performance Optimization (RPO)

