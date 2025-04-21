Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine science technicians conduct port state exams on Mississippi River

    BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cheyenne Basurto 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Sarah Eacho, a marine science technician assigned to Marine Safety Unit Baton Rouge, describes the purpose of a Port State Control exam in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, April 15, 2025. Port State Control exams fall under the Coast Guard’s mission of protecting the U.S. maritime domain as well as the maritime transportation system. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cheyenne Basurto)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    Date Posted: 04.22.2025 11:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 959593
    VIRIN: 250418-G-GN994-1001
    Filename: DOD_110940793
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, US

