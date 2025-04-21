Marine science technicians conduct port state exams on Mississippi River

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Sarah Eacho, a marine science technician assigned to Marine Safety Unit Baton Rouge, describes the purpose of a Port State Control exam in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, April 15, 2025. Port State Control exams fall under the Coast Guard’s mission of protecting the U.S. maritime domain as well as the maritime transportation system. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cheyenne Basurto)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2025 11:35
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|959593
|VIRIN:
|250418-G-GN994-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110940793
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
