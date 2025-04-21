Wings Over West Texas: STEAM Hangar

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Dyess Air Force Base’s 2025 Wings Over West Texas Airshow featured a STEAM hangar that showcased EOD equipment, U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds memorabilia, activities for children and more at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, April 20, 2025. Airshows allow the U.S. military and civilian demonstration teams to display their capabilities through aerial demonstrations and static displays. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Adrien Tran)