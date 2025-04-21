U.S. Airmen assigned to the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing participate in exercise Agile Bison 25-1 at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium; Ramstein Air Base; and Hohenfels, Germany April 10 - 14, 2025. This exercise was an opportunity for Airmen to execute events like a static-line airborne jump and off-loading vehicles from a C-130J Super Hercules, strengthening interoperability between the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2025 11:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|959581
|VIRIN:
|250410-F-SL051-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110940706
|Length:
|00:03:32
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Agile Bison puts Airmen’s skill to the test and strengthens interoperability across Europe, by SrA Regan Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
