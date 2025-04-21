Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Agile Bison puts Airmen’s skill to the test and strengthens interoperability across Europe

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.10.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing participate in exercise Agile Bison 25-1 at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium; Ramstein Air Base; and Hohenfels, Germany April 10 - 14, 2025. This exercise was an opportunity for Airmen to execute events like a static-line airborne jump and off-loading vehicles from a C-130J Super Hercules, strengthening interoperability between the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2025
    Date Posted: 04.22.2025 11:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 959581
    VIRIN: 250410-F-SL051-1001
    Filename: DOD_110940706
    Length: 00:03:32
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    This work, Exercise Agile Bison puts Airmen’s skill to the test and strengthens interoperability across Europe, by SrA Regan Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Interoperability
    435th AGOW
    readiness
    435th CRG
    Agile Bison
    Agile Bison 25-1

