Exercise Agile Bison puts Airmen’s skill to the test and strengthens interoperability across Europe

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing participate in exercise Agile Bison 25-1 at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium; Ramstein Air Base; and Hohenfels, Germany April 10 - 14, 2025. This exercise was an opportunity for Airmen to execute events like a static-line airborne jump and off-loading vehicles from a C-130J Super Hercules, strengthening interoperability between the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez)