An animation was produced at on April 22, 2025, at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, in observance of Earth Day. The animation emphasizes the shared responsibility of preserving and protecting the environment, serving as a reminder that every individual—military and civilian alike—plays a vital role in environmental stewardship. Observing Earth Day is an important initiative within the Department of Defense and the Air Force Reserve, reinforcing a commitment to sustainability, resource conservation, and mission readiness. Through efforts like this, the Air Force Reserve continues to promote environmental awareness as a core value in support of long-term national security and operational effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force Reserve Animation by Ivan Rivera)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2025 09:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|959564
|VIRIN:
|250422-F-ML705-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110940365
|Length:
|00:00:17
|Location:
|ROBINS AFB, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
