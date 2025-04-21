video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/959564" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

An animation was produced at on April 22, 2025, at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, in observance of Earth Day. The animation emphasizes the shared responsibility of preserving and protecting the environment, serving as a reminder that every individual—military and civilian alike—plays a vital role in environmental stewardship. Observing Earth Day is an important initiative within the Department of Defense and the Air Force Reserve, reinforcing a commitment to sustainability, resource conservation, and mission readiness. Through efforts like this, the Air Force Reserve continues to promote environmental awareness as a core value in support of long-term national security and operational effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force Reserve Animation by Ivan Rivera)