Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Earth Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROBINS AFB, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2025

    Video by Ivan Rivera 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    An animation was produced at on April 22, 2025, at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, in observance of Earth Day. The animation emphasizes the shared responsibility of preserving and protecting the environment, serving as a reminder that every individual—military and civilian alike—plays a vital role in environmental stewardship. Observing Earth Day is an important initiative within the Department of Defense and the Air Force Reserve, reinforcing a commitment to sustainability, resource conservation, and mission readiness. Through efforts like this, the Air Force Reserve continues to promote environmental awareness as a core value in support of long-term national security and operational effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force Reserve Animation by Ivan Rivera)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2025
    Date Posted: 04.22.2025 09:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 959564
    VIRIN: 250422-F-ML705-1001
    Filename: DOD_110940365
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: ROBINS AFB, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Earth Day, by Ivan Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download