    21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition 2025 Day Two

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    04.13.2025

    Video by Spc. Elijah Campbell 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers from across the 21st Theater Sustainment Command compete in the 21st TSC Best Squad Competition and test on Skill Level 1 tasks on U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 13, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elijah Campbell)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2025
    Date Posted: 04.22.2025 10:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 959556
    VIRIN: 250413-A-RM492-5615
    Filename: DOD_110940285
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    21stTSC
    FirstInSupport
    Best Squad Competition 2025

