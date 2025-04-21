The 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition began with the Army Combat Fitness Test, rugged terrain course, M17 qualification, and a written exam, on U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 12, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elijah Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2025 10:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|959555
|VIRIN:
|250412-A-RM492-7153
|Filename:
|DOD_110940254
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition 2025 Day One, by SPC Elijah Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.