21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/959554" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army soldier Sgt. Elijah Nash, assigned to 18th Military Police Brigade, is competing in the 21st Theater Sustainment Command's Best Squad Competition on USAG Bavaria, Germany, April 11, 2025. The Best Squad Competition is a U.S. Army event where squads compete in physical fitness, weapons proficiency, warrior tasks, and leadership challenges to determine the most cohesive, technically skilled, and combat-ready team in the force. U.S. Army video by Spc. Mya Webster