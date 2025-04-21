Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition 2025

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    04.11.2025

    Video by Spc. Mya Webster 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army soldier Sgt. Elijah Nash, assigned to 18th Military Police Brigade, is competing in the 21st Theater Sustainment Command's Best Squad Competition on USAG Bavaria, Germany, April 11, 2025. The Best Squad Competition is a U.S. Army event where squads compete in physical fitness, weapons proficiency, warrior tasks, and leadership challenges to determine the most cohesive, technically skilled, and combat-ready team in the force. U.S. Army video by Spc. Mya Webster

    Date Taken: 04.11.2025
    Date Posted: 04.22.2025
    GRAFENWOEHR, DE

