U.S. Army soldier Sgt. Elijah Nash, assigned to 18th Military Police Brigade, is competing in the 21st Theater Sustainment Command's Best Squad Competition on USAG Bavaria, Germany, April 11, 2025. The Best Squad Competition is a U.S. Army event where squads compete in physical fitness, weapons proficiency, warrior tasks, and leadership challenges to determine the most cohesive, technically skilled, and combat-ready team in the force. U.S. Army video by Spc. Mya Webster
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2025 10:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|959554
|VIRIN:
|250411-A-LH185-4636
|Filename:
|DOD_110940241
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition 2025, by SPC Mya Webster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.