MIC-POC with 2CR

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Regimental Support Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment conduct a medical proof of concept to integrate class VIII as part of the GCSS-Army ordering system, Rose Barracks, Germany, April 16, 2025. The MIC-POC will help transition the army to tactical medical assistance implemented through regimental maintenance supply office using a medical logistics supply listing, which will mainstream providing medical supplies to the battlefield.

(U.S. Army video by Kevin Sterling Payne)