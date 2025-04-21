MIC-POC with 2CR

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Regimental Support Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment conduct a medical proof of concept to integrate class VIII as part of the GCSS-Army ordering system, Rose Barracks, Germany, April 16, 2025. The MIC-POC will help transition the army to tactical medical assistance implemented through regimental maintenance supply office using a medical logistics supply listing, which will mainstream providing medical supplies to the battlefield.
(U.S. Army video by Kevin Sterling Payne)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2025 07:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|959553
|VIRIN:
|250416-A-DT978-2003
|Filename:
|DOD_110940167
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
