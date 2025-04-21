Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MIC-POC with 2CR

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    04.16.2025

    Video by Kevin Payne  

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Regimental Support Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment conduct a medical proof of concept to integrate class VIII as part of the GCSS-Army ordering system, Rose Barracks, Germany, April 16, 2025. The MIC-POC will help transition the army to tactical medical assistance implemented through regimental maintenance supply office using a medical logistics supply listing, which will mainstream providing medical supplies to the battlefield.
    (U.S. Army video by Kevin Sterling Payne)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2025
    Date Posted: 04.22.2025 07:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 959553
    VIRIN: 250416-A-DT978-2003
    Filename: DOD_110940167
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MIC-POC with 2CR, by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RSS
    StrongerTogether
    SwordofFreedom
    ToujoursPret
    StrongerTogether Army Medicine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download