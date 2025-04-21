video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A Military Appreciation Month tribute video was produced for the Air Force Reserve at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, on April 21, 2025. This video honors the unwavering dedication and selfless service of military personnel—past and present. Military Appreciation Month, recognized annually throughout May, serves as a vital opportunity for the Department of Defense and the Air Force Reserve to formally acknowledge and celebrate the sacrifices and contributions of America’s armed forces. This tribute reflects the Air Force Reserve’s ongoing commitment to recognizing the valor and enduring legacy of its members and the broader military community. (U.S. Air Force Reserve video by Ivan Rivera)