    Military Appreciation Month

    ROBINS AFB, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2025

    Video by Ivan Rivera 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    A Military Appreciation Month tribute video was produced for the Air Force Reserve at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, on April 21, 2025. This video honors the unwavering dedication and selfless service of military personnel—past and present. Military Appreciation Month, recognized annually throughout May, serves as a vital opportunity for the Department of Defense and the Air Force Reserve to formally acknowledge and celebrate the sacrifices and contributions of America’s armed forces. This tribute reflects the Air Force Reserve’s ongoing commitment to recognizing the valor and enduring legacy of its members and the broader military community. (U.S. Air Force Reserve video by Ivan Rivera)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2025
    Date Posted: 04.22.2025 07:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 959550
    VIRIN: 250421-F-ML705-1001
    Filename: DOD_110940109
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: ROBINS AFB, GEORGIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

