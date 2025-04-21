Wiesbaden Soldiers create solutions in Innovation Lab

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Christian Lehr and Sgt. 1st Class Tyler Baumgartner, the officer and noncommissioned officer in charge of the Innovation Lab of the 2nd Multi-Domain Effects Battalion, 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force, spearhead technological advancement on Mainz Kastel Station, Germany, April 7, 2025. The innovation lab creates quick solutions to fill gaps in support during military operations. The innovation lab provides real-time, cost-saving solutions to the Army to increase its capabilities. (U.S. Army video edited by Sgt. Kevin Dunnaway with footage and color grading by Sgt Benjamin Purcey)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2025 04:28
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|959534
|VIRIN:
|250407-A-OM679-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110939961
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MAINZ KASTEL, HESSEN, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
