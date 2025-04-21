Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wiesbaden Soldiers create solutions in Innovation Lab

    MAINZ KASTEL, HESSEN, GERMANY

    04.07.2025

    Video by Sgt. Kevin Dunnaway and Sgt. Benjamin Purcey

    AFN Wiesbaden

    U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Christian Lehr and Sgt. 1st Class Tyler Baumgartner, the officer and noncommissioned officer in charge of the Innovation Lab of the 2nd Multi-Domain Effects Battalion, 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force, spearhead technological advancement on Mainz Kastel Station, Germany, April 7, 2025. The innovation lab creates quick solutions to fill gaps in support during military operations. The innovation lab provides real-time, cost-saving solutions to the Army to increase its capabilities. (U.S. Army video edited by Sgt. Kevin Dunnaway with footage and color grading by Sgt Benjamin Purcey)

    Date Taken: 04.07.2025
    Date Posted: 04.22.2025 04:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 959534
    VIRIN: 250407-A-OM679-1001
    Filename: DOD_110939961
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MAINZ KASTEL, HESSEN, DE

