Sgt. 1st Class Tyler Baumgartner, Innovation Lab non-commissioned officer in charge, and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Chris Lehr, development lead of the Multi-Domain Task Force, discuss the lab's purpose and capabilities, April 7, 2025. The Innovation Lab provides real-time, cost-saving solutions to the Army to increase its capabilities.
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2025 04:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|959534
|VIRIN:
|250407-A-OM679-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110939961
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MAINZ, HESSEN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Multi-Domain Task Force, by SGT Benjamin Purcey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.