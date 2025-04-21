Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Multi-Domain Task Force

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MAINZ, HESSEN, GERMANY

    04.06.2025

    Video by Sgt. Benjamin Purcey 

    AFN Wiesbaden

    Sgt. 1st Class Tyler Baumgartner, Innovation Lab non-commissioned officer in charge, and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Chris Lehr, development lead of the Multi-Domain Task Force, discuss the lab's purpose and capabilities, April 7, 2025. The Innovation Lab provides real-time, cost-saving solutions to the Army to increase its capabilities.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2025
    Date Posted: 04.22.2025 04:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 959534
    VIRIN: 250407-A-OM679-1001
    Filename: DOD_110939961
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MAINZ, HESSEN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Multi-Domain Task Force, by SGT Benjamin Purcey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download