    CSARTE 25-2 Week 2

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    04.14.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Combat Search and Rescue Training Exercise week 2 footage.

    Date Taken: 04.14.2025
    Date Posted: 04.22.2025 02:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 959532
    VIRIN: 250422-F-SA893-1002
    Filename: DOD_110939861
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSARTE 25-2 Week 2, by SrA Rome Bowermaster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    SERE
    USAF
    F-16
    HH-60
    CSARTE 25-2

