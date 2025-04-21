Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 25: We are Balikatan

    PHILIPPINES

    04.20.2025

    Video by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson 

    Exercise Balikatan       

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Mitchell Johnson, Exercise Balikatan 25 Combined Joint Information Bureau photographer, interviews U.S. service members at Camp Aguinaldo, Philippines, April 21, 2025. "We Are Balikatan" is a social media initiative that captures and showcases the experiences, reflections, and insights of service members participating in the exercise. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)

    Date Taken: 04.20.2025
    Date Posted: 04.22.2025 01:43
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 959527
    VIRIN: 250421-M-FO238-1001
    Filename: DOD_110939782
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: PH

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 25: We are Balikatan, by Sgt Mitchell Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Balikatan 25, FriendsPartnersAllies, BK25, Balikatan

