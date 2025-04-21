Balikatan 25: We are Balikatan

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Mitchell Johnson, Exercise Balikatan 25 Combined Joint Information Bureau photographer, interviews U.S. service members at Camp Aguinaldo, Philippines, April 21, 2025. "We Are Balikatan" is a social media initiative that captures and showcases the experiences, reflections, and insights of service members participating in the exercise. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)
|04.20.2025
|04.22.2025 01:43
|Series
|959527
|250421-M-FO238-1001
|DOD_110939782
|00:00:56
|PH
|3
|3
