A Legacy of Valor: How U.S. Marine Corps Colonel Justice Chambers Shaped Generations of Marines (No Graphics)

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Joshua Chambers, operational planner, Operations Division, G-3, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, recounts the story of how his great-grandfather, Col. Justice M. Chambers, received the Medal of Honor for his actions during the Battle of Iwo Jima. The Battle of Iwo Jima, fought from February 19 to March 26, 1945, was one of the deadliest campaigns undertaken by the United States Marine Corps during World War II. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Indio Woods)