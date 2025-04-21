Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WTI 2-25 Non-Combatant Evacuation Operation

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Adam Scalin 

    Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron-1

    U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1), 7th Engineer Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, and 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, participate in a non-combatant evacuation operation exercise as part of Weapons and Tactics Instructor course 2-25, at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms California, April 18, 2025. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1 which emphasizes operational integration of the six functions of Marine aviation in support of the Marine Air Ground Task Force, Joint and Coalition Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Adam Scalin)

    04.18.2025
    04.21.2025
    B-Roll
    Video ID: 959514
    VIRIN: 250418-M-GP369-1001
    Filename: DOD_110939170
    00:04:10
    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    People
    Modernization
    Aviation training
    WTI
    Joint and Naval Integration
    WTI 2-25

