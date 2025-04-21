WTI 2-25 Non-Combatant Evacuation Operation

U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1), 7th Engineer Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, and 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, participate in a non-combatant evacuation operation exercise as part of Weapons and Tactics Instructor course 2-25, at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms California, April 18, 2025. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1 which emphasizes operational integration of the six functions of Marine aviation in support of the Marine Air Ground Task Force, Joint and Coalition Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Adam Scalin)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2025 18:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|959514
|VIRIN:
|250418-M-GP369-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110939170
|Length:
|00:04:10
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
