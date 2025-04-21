Reel: 15th MEU Conducts live-fire Training Table 3 - 6

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), I Marine Expeditionary Force, engage targets during a live fire table 3-6 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 14, 2025. The course of fire training served to properly train and evaluate Marines on tables 3-6 evolutions, required annually by the Marine Corps Combat Marksmanship Program. The combat marksmanship ranges test the Marines in a variety of scenarios including unknown distance drills and day and night shoots, increasing the Marines weapons handling and marksmanship proficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)