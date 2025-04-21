Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reel: 15th MEU Conducts live-fire Training Table 3 - 6

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), I Marine Expeditionary Force, engage targets during a live fire table 3-6 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 14, 2025. The course of fire training served to properly train and evaluate Marines on tables 3-6 evolutions, required annually by the Marine Corps Combat Marksmanship Program. The combat marksmanship ranges test the Marines in a variety of scenarios including unknown distance drills and day and night shoots, increasing the Marines weapons handling and marksmanship proficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2025
    Date Posted: 04.21.2025 17:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 959509
    VIRIN: 250414-M-EU506-1001
    Filename: DOD_110939111
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reel: 15th MEU Conducts live-fire Training Table 3 - 6, by LCpl Kenneth Twaddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    15th MEU, USMC, Rifle Range, Marksmanship, Training

