U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), I Marine Expeditionary Force, engage targets during a live fire table 3-6 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 14, 2025. The course of fire training served to properly train and evaluate Marines on tables 3-6 evolutions, required annually by the Marine Corps Combat Marksmanship Program. The combat marksmanship ranges test the Marines in a variety of scenarios including unknown distance drills and day and night shoots, increasing the Marines weapons handling and marksmanship proficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2025 17:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|959509
|VIRIN:
|250414-M-EU506-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110939111
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Reel: 15th MEU Conducts live-fire Training Table 3 - 6, by LCpl Kenneth Twaddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
