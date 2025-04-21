Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Band Performance at Lejeune Hall B-roll Package

    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Hannah Kear 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    U.S. Marines assigned to Quantico Marine Corps Band perform at Lejeune Field on MCB Quantico, April 17, 2025. The band provides musical support that encourages community relations, enhances troop morale, and promotes the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hannah Kear)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2025
    Date Posted: 04.22.2025 07:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 959505
    VIRIN: 250417-M-HK323-1001
    Filename: DOD_110939021
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US

    Quantico Band
    MCBQ
    Lejeune Field
    MCBQ Band
    Marine Corps Band Performance

