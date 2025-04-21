Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ready Now, and Anywhere, 433rd Citizen Airmen go to Guyana for LAMAT 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GUYANA

    04.04.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Jacob Lewis 

    433rd Airlift Wing

    As part of the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2025, a team of U.S. Air Force members from the 433rd Airlift Wing provided critical medical services, vital equipment and shared knowledge, strengthening bonds through meaningful collaboration to more than 1700 patients in the public hospitals and clinics within the country of Guyana. The effort enhanced global health engagements while reinforcing the U.S. military’s readiness to save lives—anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Jacob Lewis)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2025
    Date Posted: 04.21.2025 16:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 959503
    VIRIN: 250415-F-SE223-7001
    Filename: DOD_110938972
    Length: 00:04:06
    Location: GY

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ready Now, and Anywhere, 433rd Citizen Airmen go to Guyana for LAMAT 2025, by MSgt Jacob Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Forces Southern
    433rd Airlift Wing
    433rd Medical Group
    LAMAT25
    433rd Aeromedical Staging Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download