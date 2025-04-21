As part of the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2025, a team of U.S. Air Force members from the 433rd Airlift Wing provided critical medical services, vital equipment and shared knowledge, strengthening bonds through meaningful collaboration to more than 1700 patients in the public hospitals and clinics within the country of Guyana. The effort enhanced global health engagements while reinforcing the U.S. military’s readiness to save lives—anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Jacob Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2025 16:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|959503
|VIRIN:
|250415-F-SE223-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_110938972
|Length:
|00:04:06
|Location:
|GY
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Ready Now, and Anywhere, 433rd Citizen Airmen go to Guyana for LAMAT 2025, by MSgt Jacob Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.