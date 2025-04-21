Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recruiting Station Richmond Hosts Statewide Pool Function

    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2025

    Video by Sgt. Aidan Hekker 

    Marine Corps Recruiting Command           

    U.S. Marine Corps poolees from Recruiting Station Richmond, 4th Marine Corps District, gather for a statewide pool function on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., April 12, 2025. This event tested the physical and mental resiliency of poolees from nine different Recruiting Sub-Stations as they competed in team building exercises and an initial strength test in preparation for recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Aidan Hekker)

    TAGS

    MCRC, 4MCD, recruiting, poolee, training, drill instructor

