Recruiting Station Richmond Hosts Statewide Pool Function

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/959500" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps poolees from Recruiting Station Richmond, 4th Marine Corps District, gather for a statewide pool function on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., April 12, 2025. This event tested the physical and mental resiliency of poolees from nine different Recruiting Sub-Stations as they competed in team building exercises and an initial strength test in preparation for recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Aidan Hekker)