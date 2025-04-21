Recruiting Station Richmond Hosts Statewide Pool Function

U.S. Marine Corps poolees from Recruiting Station Richmond, 4th Marine Corps District, gather for a statewide pool function on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., April 12, 2025. This event tested the physical and mental resiliency of poolees from nine different Recruiting Sub-Stations as they competed in team building exercises and an initial strength test in preparation for recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Aidan Hekker)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2025 15:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|959500
|VIRIN:
|250412-M-HP224-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110938755
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
