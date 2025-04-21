The mission of Marine Aircraft Group 49 is to organize, train, and equip combat ready squadrons to augment and reinforce the active Marine forces in time of war, national emergency or contingency operations. By providing personnel to conduct assault support, offensive air support, operational support airlift, aviation logistics and aviation ground support capabilities, MAG 49 is able to enhance operational tempo for active duty forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Matt Porter)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2025 11:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|959474
|VIRIN:
|250331-F-BW403-2478
|Filename:
|DOD_110937667
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|NEW JERSEY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Aircraft Group 49 Power in the Pines 2025, by SrA Matt Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.