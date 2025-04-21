Marine Aircraft Group 49 Power in the Pines 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The mission of Marine Aircraft Group 49 is to organize, train, and equip combat ready squadrons to augment and reinforce the active Marine forces in time of war, national emergency or contingency operations. By providing personnel to conduct assault support, offensive air support, operational support airlift, aviation logistics and aviation ground support capabilities, MAG 49 is able to enhance operational tempo for active duty forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Matt Porter)