Team Hanscom Today: April 21

In this episode of Team Hanscom Today, guest host Dr. Taylor Chamberlain from the 66th Force Support Squadron, shares information about the Family Child Care program and how personnel can become a licensed provider with flexible hours, free training, and support. The episode also celebrates two Hanscom members of the acquisition workforce who earned Air Force-level awards for innovation and character. Plus, Dr. Chamberlain highlights Month of the Military Child celebrations, including HansCOMICON, the Purple Up Parade, and Purple Power Palooza, and look ahead to other MOMF events. (U.S. Air Force video by Rick Berry)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2025 13:45
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|959473
|VIRIN:
|250416-F-PR861-4316
|Filename:
|DOD_110937655
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|NEW HAMPSHIRE, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.