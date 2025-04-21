Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Hanscom Today: April 21

    NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2025

    Video by Roderick Berry 

    66th Air Base Group

    In this episode of Team Hanscom Today, guest host Dr. Taylor Chamberlain from the 66th Force Support Squadron, shares information about the Family Child Care program and how personnel can become a licensed provider with flexible hours, free training, and support. The episode also celebrates two Hanscom members of the acquisition workforce who earned Air Force-level awards for innovation and character. Plus, Dr. Chamberlain highlights Month of the Military Child celebrations, including HansCOMICON, the Purple Up Parade, and Purple Power Palooza, and look ahead to other MOMF events. (U.S. Air Force video by Rick Berry)

    TAGS

    Military child
    Hanscom AFB
    THT
    Family Child Care
    Team Hanscom Today

