Team Hanscom Today: April 21

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/959473" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this episode of Team Hanscom Today, guest host Dr. Taylor Chamberlain from the 66th Force Support Squadron, shares information about the Family Child Care program and how personnel can become a licensed provider with flexible hours, free training, and support. The episode also celebrates two Hanscom members of the acquisition workforce who earned Air Force-level awards for innovation and character. Plus, Dr. Chamberlain highlights Month of the Military Child celebrations, including HansCOMICON, the Purple Up Parade, and Purple Power Palooza, and look ahead to other MOMF events. (U.S. Air Force video by Rick Berry)