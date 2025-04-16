Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Art Reflects: Recruiting Posters

    WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2025

    Video by Sgt. Bryce Hodges 

    Naval History and Heritage Command

    The Navy Art Collection reflects on "Recruiting Posters". This episode showcases various works of art used throughout the years for recruiting purposes by the U.S. Navy. Navy Art Reflects is a video series intended to showcase and educate the public on events, people, and time frames from U.S. Naval history through the various art works held in the Navy Art Collection.

    Painting
    NHHC
    Navy Art Collection
    Fine Arts Friday
    #AmericasNavy250
    Recruiting Posters

