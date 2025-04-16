The Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military participate in the opening ceremony for Exercise Balikatan 25 at Camp Aguinaldo, Manila, Philippines, April 215 2024. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Maksim Masloboev and Cpl. Brian Knowles)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2025 04:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|959470
|VIRIN:
|250421-M-FG738-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110937456
|Length:
|00:04:00
|Location:
|MANILA, PH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Balikatan 25: Opening Ceremony, by Cpl Brian Knowles and LCpl Maksim Masloboev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.