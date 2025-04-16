Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Balikatan 25: Opening Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MANILA, PHILIPPINES

    04.20.2025

    Video by Cpl. Brian Knowles and Lance Cpl. Maksim Masloboev

    Exercise Balikatan       

    The Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military participate in the opening ceremony for Exercise Balikatan 25 at Camp Aguinaldo, Manila, Philippines, April 215 2024. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Maksim Masloboev and Cpl. Brian Knowles)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2025
    Date Posted: 04.21.2025 04:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 959470
    VIRIN: 250421-M-FG738-1001
    Filename: DOD_110937456
    Length: 00:04:00
    Location: MANILA, PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 25: Opening Ceremony, by Cpl Brian Knowles and LCpl Maksim Masloboev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFP, FriendsPartnersAllies, BK24, Balikatan, Balikatan 25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download