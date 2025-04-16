Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Military Sealift Command team tours historical sites on Camp Zama

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.21.2025

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Six members assigned to U.S. Navy Military Sealift Command Japan, headquartered at the Army’s Yokohama North Dock, recently toured various historical sites on Camp Zama for the first time, giving them a better understanding of the history of the U.S. Army in Japan.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2025
    Date Posted: 04.21.2025 03:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 959468
    VIRIN: 250421-A-MS361-6168
    Filename: DOD_110937432
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Camp Zama
    U.S. Army
    USARJ
    Yokohama North Dock
    IU.S. Navy

