U.S. Navy Military Sealift Command team tours historical sites on Camp Zama

Six members assigned to U.S. Navy Military Sealift Command Japan, headquartered at the Army’s Yokohama North Dock, recently toured various historical sites on Camp Zama for the first time, giving them a better understanding of the history of the U.S. Army in Japan.