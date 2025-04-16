Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3d MLR’s Balikatan 25 Kickoff Reel

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PHILIPPINES

    04.20.2025

    Video by Cpl. Iyer Ramakrishna 

    3d Marine Division     

    This video was created using Adobe Premiere Pro 21 to announce the beginning of Exercise Balikatan 25. U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, will be taking part in the 40th iteration of Exercise Balikatan alongside the Armed Forces of the Philippines from April 21 - May 9, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Iyer Ramakrishna)

    This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: TENSE SINISTER TRAILER (AURORA ALERT) performed by FineTuneMusic/stock.adobe.com.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2025
    Date Posted: 04.21.2025 00:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 959464
    VIRIN: 250420-M-DT244-1001
    Filename: DOD_110937053
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3d MLR’s Balikatan 25 Kickoff Reel, by Cpl Iyer Ramakrishna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Balikatan
    Shoulder to Shoulder
    3d MarDiv
    3d MLR
    BK25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download