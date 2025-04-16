3d MLR’s Balikatan 25 Kickoff Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/959464" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This video was created using Adobe Premiere Pro 21 to announce the beginning of Exercise Balikatan 25. U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, will be taking part in the 40th iteration of Exercise Balikatan alongside the Armed Forces of the Philippines from April 21 - May 9, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Iyer Ramakrishna)



This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: TENSE SINISTER TRAILER (AURORA ALERT) performed by FineTuneMusic/stock.adobe.com.