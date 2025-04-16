KMEP: 5th ANGLICO and ROKMC Introduction

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/959460" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, meet with Republic of Korea Marines during Korea Marine Exchange Program 25.1 at Camp Mujuk, North Gyeongsang Province, Republic of Korea, March 4, 2025. KMEP is an annual joint, combined, and inter-agency exercise in the ROK that strengthens the combined command and control capabilities of U.S. and ROK forces. This exercise provides the U.S. and ROK Marines the opportunity to rehearse combined operations, exchange knowledge, and demonstrate the strength and capability of the U.S.-ROK alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ramon Cardoza)