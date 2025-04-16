KMEP: 5th ANGLICO and ROKMC Introduction

U.S. Marines with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, meet with Republic of Korea Marines during Korea Marine Exchange Program 25.1 at Camp Mujuk, North Gyeongsang Province, Republic of Korea, March 4, 2025. KMEP is an annual joint, combined, and inter-agency exercise in the ROK that strengthens the combined command and control capabilities of U.S. and ROK forces. This exercise provides the U.S. and ROK Marines the opportunity to rehearse combined operations, exchange knowledge, and demonstrate the strength and capability of the U.S.-ROK alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ramon Cardoza)
|03.03.2025
|04.20.2025 22:51
|B-Roll
|959460
|250313-M-YL383-1001
|DOD_110937003
|00:00:49
|CAMP MUJUK, KR
|0
|0
