U.S. Marines with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, hike to Pilsung Range and conduct dry close air support during Korea Marine Exercise Program 25.1 at Republic of Korea Air Force Base Pilsung, Gangwan Province, Republic of Korea, March 10, 2025. KMEP is an annual joint, combined, and inter-agency exercise in the ROK that strengthens the combined command and control capabilities of U.S. and ROK forces. This exercise provides the U.S. and ROK Marines the opportunity to rehearse combined operations, exchange knowledge, and demonstrate the strength and capability of the U.S.-ROK alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ramon Cardoza)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2025 21:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|959458
|VIRIN:
|250313-M-YL383-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110937001
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|PILSUNG RANGE, KR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 5th ANGLICO | Movement and Dry CAS, by Cpl Ramon Cardoza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.