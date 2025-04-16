Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5th ANGLICO | Movement and Dry CAS

    PILSUNG RANGE, SOUTH KOREA

    03.09.2025

    Video by Cpl. Ramon Cardoza 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marines with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, hike to Pilsung Range and conduct dry close air support during Korea Marine Exercise Program 25.1 at Republic of Korea Air Force Base Pilsung, Gangwan Province, Republic of Korea, March 10, 2025. KMEP is an annual joint, combined, and inter-agency exercise in the ROK that strengthens the combined command and control capabilities of U.S. and ROK forces. This exercise provides the U.S. and ROK Marines the opportunity to rehearse combined operations, exchange knowledge, and demonstrate the strength and capability of the U.S.-ROK alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ramon Cardoza)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2025
    Date Posted: 04.20.2025 21:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 959458
    VIRIN: 250313-M-YL383-2001
    Filename: DOD_110937001
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: PILSUNG RANGE, KR

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5th ANGLICO | Movement and Dry CAS, by Cpl Ramon Cardoza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    5th Anglico
    ROK
    lethality
    KMEP
    SimCAS
    III MIG

