U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3 and Armed Forces of the Philippines service members participate in Marine Exercise 2025 near Cotabato City, Mindanao, Philippines, March 31-April 11, 2025. MAREX 2025 is a bilateral exercise between the U.S. Marine Corps and the Philippine Marine Corps designed to further enhance relationships, interoperability, and combined arms capabilities in a realistic training environment. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defense Force and allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2025 01:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|959456
|VIRIN:
|250418-M-LU593-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110936933
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|COTABATO, MINDANAO, PH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MRF-D 25.3: U.S. Marines, Armed Forces of the Philippines participate in MAREX 25, by Sgt Ezekieljay Correa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
