    MRF-D 25.3: U.S. Marines, Armed Forces of the Philippines participate in MAREX 25

    COTABATO, MINDANAO, PHILIPPINES

    04.18.2025

    Video by Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3 and Armed Forces of the Philippines service members participate in Marine Exercise 2025 near Cotabato City, Mindanao, Philippines, March 31-April 11, 2025. MAREX 2025 is a bilateral exercise between the U.S. Marine Corps and the Philippine Marine Corps designed to further enhance relationships, interoperability, and combined arms capabilities in a realistic training environment. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defense Force and allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa)

    Date Taken: 04.18.2025
    Date Posted: 04.21.2025 01:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 959456
    VIRIN: 250418-M-LU593-1001
    Filename: DOD_110936933
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: COTABATO, MINDANAO, PH

    USMC
    Interoperability
    MAREX
    1st Marines
    MAGTF
    MRF-D 25.3

