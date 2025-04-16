Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wings Over West Texas: Day 2

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jade Caldwell 

    7th Bomb Wing

    Dyess Air Force Base hosts the 2025 Wings Over West Texas Airshow at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, April 20, 2025. Airshows allow the U.S. military and civilian demonstration teams to display their capabilities through aerial demonstrations and static displays. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jade M. Caldwell)

    Date Taken: 04.20.2025
    Date Posted: 04.20.2025 20:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 959455
    VIRIN: 250420-F-BO786-1001
    Filename: DOD_110936910
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    Thunderbirds
    Dyess AFB
    USAF
    WoWT

