Balikatan 25: Kickoff Video

This video package was created using Adobe Premiere Pro 25 and Adobe After Effects 25 to announce the beginning of Balikatan 25 through official BK social media pages at Manila, Philippines, on April 20, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brian Knowles)

This video contains imagery from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Vintage film effect with dust and scratches overlay, giving an old vintage or damaged look to videos by stas/stock.adobe.com

This video contains imagery from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Film strip transition, background, effect of old film rolling with details, scratches and grain, vintage strip intro, old movie strip by donfiore/stock.adobe.com

This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Pressed down by finetunemusic/stock.adobe.com