It's Better at Bliss: Housing Walking Town Hall, Tenant Satisfaction Survey [9:16 FORMAT]

Col. Brendan Gallagher and Command Sgt. Maj. Dave Sweeney, the Fort Bliss Garrison command team, conducted an Army Housing Walking Town Hall April 13, 2025, in the George Moore neighborhood, a privatized military housing community located in El Paso, Texas. The command team was accompanied by Army Housing personnel and Balfour Beatty residential experts to engage with residents.
04.19.2025
04.19.2025
Series
00:01:19
|Location:
EL PASO, TEXAS, US
