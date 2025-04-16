Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    It's Better at Bliss: Housing Walking Town Hall, Tenant Satisfaction Survey [9:16 FORMAT]

    EL PASO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2025

    Video by David Poe  

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Col. Brendan Gallagher and Command Sgt. Maj. Dave Sweeney, the Fort Bliss Garrison command team, conducted an Army Housing Walking Town Hall April 13, 2025, in the George Moore neighborhood, a privatized military housing community located in El Paso, Texas. The command team was accompanied by Army Housing personnel and Balfour Beatty residential experts to engage with residents.

    Date Taken: 04.19.2025
    Date Posted: 04.19.2025
    Location: EL PASO, TEXAS, US

    This work, It's Better at Bliss: Housing Walking Town Hall, Tenant Satisfaction Survey [9:16 FORMAT], by David Poe, identified by DVIDS

    soldier
    housing
    IMCOM
    AMC
    army

